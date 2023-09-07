After racking up 416.4 fantasy points last season (first among QBs), Patrick Mahomes II has an ADP of 19th overall (second at his position), making him a popular target in fantasy football drafts. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dissect his numbers and projections to find out.

Patrick Mahomes II Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 416.40 367.22 - Overall Rank 1 1 19 Position Rank 1 1 2

Patrick Mahomes II 2022 Stats

Mahomes posted 5,250 passing yards last year with a 67.1% completion rate (435-for-648), 41 TDs, 12 INTs and an average of 308.8 yards per game.

He also pitched in with his legs, collecting four touchdowns and averaging 21.1 yards.

Mahomes picked up 34.9 fantasy points -- 30-of-39 (76.9%), 360 yards, 5 TDs, 0 INTs -- in Week 1 versus the Arizona Cardinals, which was his best game last season.

In his worst game of the year -- Week 18 against the Las Vegas Raiders -- Mahomes finished with 15.0 fantasy points. His stat line was: 18-of-26 (69.2%), 202 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs; 3 carries, 29 yards.

Patrick Mahomes II 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 @Cardinals 34.9 30-for-39 360 5 0 0 Week 2 Chargers 17.3 24-for-35 235 2 0 0 Week 3 @Colts 17.1 20-for-35 262 1 1 0 Week 4 @Buccaneers 23.4 23-for-37 249 3 1 0 Week 5 Raiders 30.5 29-for-43 292 4 0 0 Week 6 Bills 19.6 25-for-40 338 2 2 0 Week 7 @49ers 26.9 25-for-34 423 3 1 0 Week 9 Titans 34.1 43-for-68 446 1 1 1 Week 10 Jaguars 31.1 26-for-35 331 4 1 0 Week 11 @Chargers 27.5 20-for-34 329 3 0 0 Week 12 Rams 18.4 27-for-42 320 1 1 0 Week 13 @Bengals 19.8 16-for-27 223 1 0 1 Week 14 @Broncos 19.8 28-for-42 352 3 3 0 Week 15 @Texans 32.7 36-for-41 336 2 0 1 Week 16 Seahawks 23.8 16-for-28 224 2 0 1 Week 17 Broncos 24.5 29-for-42 328 3 1 0 Week 18 @Raiders 15.0 18-for-26 202 1 0 0 Divisional Jaguars 16.6 22-for-30 195 2 0 0 Championship Game Bengals 19.8 29-for-43 326 2 0 0 Super Bowl @Eagles 23.7 21-for-27 182 3 0 0

