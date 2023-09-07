Coming off a campaign in which he recorded 4.4 fantasy points (159th among WRs), the Tennessee Titans' Racey McMath is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 271st wide receiver off the board this summer (994th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, see his stats and projections below.

Racey McMath Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 4.40 14.45 - Overall Rank 464 467 894 Position Rank 169 170 271

Racey McMath 2022 Stats

McMath hauled in two balls last season on his way to 40 receiving yards.

McMath picked up 3.9 fantasy points -- one catch, 39 yards -- in Week 17 against the Dallas Cowboys, which was his best game last season.

Racey McMath 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 14 Jaguars 0.0 4 0 0 0 Week 15 @Chargers 0.1 2 1 1 0 Week 17 Cowboys 3.9 2 1 39 0 Week 18 @Jaguars 0.4 0 0 0

