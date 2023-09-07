Richie Palacios returns to action for the St. Louis Cardinals against Max Fried and the Atlanta BravesSeptember 7 at 7:20 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since September 3, when he went 2-for-4 against the Pirates.

Richie Palacios Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Braves Starter: Max Fried
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Richie Palacios At The Plate

  • Palacios has two doubles, a home run and a walk while batting .353.
  • Palacios has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 12 games this season, with more than one hit in 25.0% of them.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this year.
  • In four games this year (33.3%), Palacios has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored a run in one of 12 games.

Richie Palacios Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 5
.300 AVG .429
.300 OBP .467
.350 SLG .714
1 XBH 2
0 HR 1
3 RBI 3
2/0 K/BB 3/1
0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
  • The Braves have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to surrender 149 home runs (1.1 per game), the third-fewest in the league.
  • Fried gets the start for the Braves, his 12th of the season. He is 6-1 with a 2.52 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • In 11 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 2.52 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .250 to opposing batters.
