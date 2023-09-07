Following a campaign in which he scored 161.2 fantasy points (25th among QBs), the Tennessee Titans' Ryan Tannehill is being drafted as the 32nd quarterback off the board this summer (198th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, see his numbers and projections below.

Ryan Tannehill Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 161.24 187.06 - Overall Rank 50 42 198 Position Rank 25 29 32

Ryan Tannehill 2022 Stats

Tannehill put up 2,536 passing yards last year with a 65.2% completion percentage (212-for-325), 13 TDs, six INTs and an average of 149.2 yards per game.

He tacked on 98 yards on the groudn, on 34 attempts with two TDs, averaging 5.8 yards.

In his best game last season, Tannehill picked up 19.4 fantasy points -- 19-of-36 (52.8%), 255 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs. That was in Week 10 against the Denver Broncos.

Tannehill ended up with 0.9 fantasy points -- 11-of-20 (55%), 117 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs -- in his worst game last season. That was in Week 2 versus the Buffalo Bills.

Ryan Tannehill 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 Giants 19.3 20-for-33 266 2 0 0 Week 2 @Bills 0.9 11-for-20 117 0 2 0 Week 3 Raiders 18.8 19-for-27 264 1 1 1 Week 4 @Colts 14.4 17-for-21 137 2 0 0 Week 5 @Commanders 11.5 15-for-25 181 1 0 0 Week 7 Colts 3.9 13-for-20 132 0 0 0 Week 10 Broncos 19.4 19-for-36 255 2 0 0 Week 11 @Packers 19.0 22-for-27 333 2 1 0 Week 12 Bengals 12.5 22-for-34 291 0 0 0 Week 13 @Eagles 13.0 14-for-22 141 1 0 0 Week 14 Jaguars 17.8 25-for-38 254 2 1 0 Week 15 @Chargers 10.7 15-for-22 165 0 1 1

