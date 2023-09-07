Trevon Wesco 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Is Trevon Wesco a player you should be drafting for your fantasy football team this year? To help you with your draft prep, here's a breakdown of the Tennessee Titans TE's 2023 fantasy outlook.
Is Wesco on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!
Trevon Wesco Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|4.60
|10.90
|-
|Overall Rank
|460
|524
|962
|Position Rank
|86
|100
|139
Similar Players to Consider
|Tanner Hudson 2023 Fantasy Outlook
|Parker Hesse 2023 Fantasy Outlook
|Kevin Rader 2023 Fantasy Outlook
|Tre' McKitty 2023 Fantasy Outlook
|Connor Heyward 2023 Fantasy Outlook
Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Trevon Wesco 2022 Stats
- Wesco piled up 26 receiving yards on two catches last year. He put up 1.5 yards per game (on four targets).
- In his best game last season, Wesco picked up 2.3 fantasy points -- via one reception, 23 yards. That was in Week 4 against the New York Giants.
Rep Wesco and the Tennessee Titans with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Trevon Wesco 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 4
|@Giants
|2.3
|2
|1
|23
|0
|Week 10
|Lions
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 12
|@Jets
|0.3
|1
|1
|3
|0
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.