The St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Braves.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott

Andrew Abbott TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with an OBP of .367, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .456.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 25th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 58th in slugging.

In 66.2% of his 136 games this season, Goldschmidt has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 47 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 14.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 33.1% of his games this year, Goldschmidt has notched at least one RBI. In 22 of those games (16.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 59 games this year (43.4%), including multiple runs in 17 games.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 70 GP 66 .277 AVG .277 .385 OBP .347 .462 SLG .449 25 XBH 24 12 HR 11 37 RBI 36 80/46 K/BB 60/28 6 SB 4

Reds Pitching Rankings