Paul Goldschmidt vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Braves.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with an OBP of .367, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .456.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 25th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 58th in slugging.
- In 66.2% of his 136 games this season, Goldschmidt has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 47 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 14.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 33.1% of his games this year, Goldschmidt has notched at least one RBI. In 22 of those games (16.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 59 games this year (43.4%), including multiple runs in 17 games.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|66
|.277
|AVG
|.277
|.385
|OBP
|.347
|.462
|SLG
|.449
|25
|XBH
|24
|12
|HR
|11
|37
|RBI
|36
|80/46
|K/BB
|60/28
|6
|SB
|4
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Reds have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.74).
- Reds pitchers combine to give up 199 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- The Reds are sending Abbott (8-4) to make his 18th start of the season. He is 8-4 with a 3.22 ERA and 104 strikeouts through 95 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when the left-hander went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.22, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents have a .223 batting average against him.
