According to our computer projections, the Arkansas Razorbacks will defeat the Kent State Golden Flashes when the two teams come together at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday, September 9, which starts at 4:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Arkansas vs. Kent State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Kent State (+37.5) Toss Up (58.5) Arkansas 38, Kent State 22

Week 2 SEC Predictions

Kent State Betting Info (2023)

The Golden Flashes have a 4.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Golden Flashes have not covered the spread in a game yet this season in one game with a set total.

Out of Golden Flashes one games with a set total, one has hit the over (100%).

The average over/under for Kent State games this year is five less points than the point total of 58.5 in this outing.

Razorbacks vs. Golden Flashes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Arkansas 56 13 56 13 -- -- Kent State 6 56 -- -- 6 56

