Which team is going to come out on top on Saturday, September 9, when the Memphis Tigers and Arkansas State Red Wolves match up at 7:00 PM? Our projection model sides with the Tigers. See our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Arkansas State vs. Memphis Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Arkansas State (+21) Over (57.5) Memphis 39, Arkansas State 20

Week 2 Sun Belt Predictions

Arkansas State Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 9.1% chance of a victory for the Red Wolves.

The Red Wolves have not covered the spread in a game yet this season in one game with a set total.

Arkansas State is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 21 points or more this season.

Out of Red Wolves one games with a set total, one has hit the over (100%).

The average total in Arkansas State's games this season is the same as the 57.5 point total for this outing.

Red Wolves vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Memphis 56 14 56 14 -- -- Arkansas State 0 73 -- -- 0 73

