The Memphis Tigers (1-0) are overwhelming 20.5-point favorites on Saturday, September 9, 2023 against the Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-1). A 58.5-point over/under is set for the game.

On the offensive side of the ball, Memphis has been a top-25 unit, ranking ninth-best in the FBS by putting up 56.0 points per game. The Tigers rank 41st on defense (14.0 points allowed per game). Arkansas State has plenty of room to get better, as it ranks third-worst in points per game (0.0) this season and third-worst in points allowed per game (73.0).

Arkansas State vs. Memphis Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Location: Jonesboro, Arkansas

Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium

TV Channel: ESPN+

Memphis vs Arkansas State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Memphis -20.5 -115 -105 58.5 -110 -110 -2500 +1100

Week 2 Sun Belt Betting Trends

Arkansas State Betting Records & Stats

Arkansas State put together a 7-5-0 record against the spread last year.

The Red Wolves won their only game last season when playing as at least 20.5-point underdogs.

Last season, seven Arkansas State games went over the point total.

Last season, Arkansas State was listed as the underdog in nine games and failed to win any of those contests.

Arkansas State played as an underdog of +1100 or more once last season and lost that game.

Arkansas State Stats Leaders

James Blackman last season registered 2,471 passing yards with 14 passing touchdowns, three interceptions and a 64.3% completion percentage.

Johnnie Lang Jr. ran for 419 rushing yards (3.5 yards per carry) and three TDs.

The air attack was also helped by the receiving ability of Lang, who reeled in 24 balls (on 29 targets) for 238 yards and three touchdowns.

Last season Seydou Traore grabbed 50 balls on 68 targets for 655 yards and four touchdowns.

Jeff Foreman was targeted 58 times leading to 30 receptions, 491 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games.

With 2.0 sacks to go with 2.0 TFL, 62 tackles, and one interception in 12 games, Jaden Harris was a key contributor on defense.

On defense, Melique Straker recorded 2.0 sacks to go with 3.0 TFL and 60 tackles.

Kivon Bennett helped on defense with 39 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and 5.5 sacks in 12 games.

Jordan Carmouche was a significant contributor on D last season, with 62 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one sack.

