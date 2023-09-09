The Memphis Tigers (1-0) and the Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-1) meet at Centennial Bank Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Memphis owns the 41st-ranked defense this year (14.0 points allowed per game), and has been more effective on offense, ranking ninth-best with 56.0 points per game. This season has been hard for Arkansas State on both sides of the ball, as it is averaging just 0.0 points per contest (third-worst) and surrendering 73.0 points per game (third-worst).

Arkansas State vs. Memphis Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Jonesboro, Arkansas Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium

Arkansas State vs. Memphis Key Statistics

Arkansas State Memphis 208.0 (127th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 551.0 (28th) 642.0 (119th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 91.0 (1st) 48.0 (124th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 208.0 (35th) 160.0 (106th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 343.0 (18th) 1 (38th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (104th) 0 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (52nd)

Arkansas State Stats Leaders

J.T. Shrout has thrown for 148 yards on 12-of-26 passing this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 10 yards.

The team's top rusher, Jaxon Dailey, has carried the ball three times for 11 yards (11.0 per game).

Courtney Jackson has collected three receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 66 (66.0 yards per game). He's been targeted three times.

Tennel Bryant has three receptions (on three targets) for a total of 33 yards (33.0 yards per game) this year.

Corey Rucker has racked up 28 reciving yards (28.0 ypg) this season.

Memphis Stats Leaders

Seth Henigan has 334 yards passing for Memphis, completing 75% of his passes and recording two touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

Sutton Smith has racked up 115 yards on 18 carries while finding paydirt two times.

Blake Watson has been handed the ball 10 times this year and racked up 75 yards (75.0 per game) with three touchdowns. He's also helped out in the passing game with five grabs for 37 yards

DeMeer Blankumsee's 98 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted six times and has registered six catches and one touchdown.

Roc Taylor has caught six passes for 78 yards (78.0 yards per game) this year.

Tauskie Dove has been the target of three passes and compiled three grabs for 72 yards, an average of 72.0 yards per contest.

