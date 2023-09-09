Arkansas State vs. Memphis: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 9
The Memphis Tigers (1-0) face the Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Centennial Bank Stadium. The Tigers are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the line posted at 21.5 points. An over/under of 58.5 points has been set for the outing.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Memphis vs. Arkansas State matchup in this article.
Arkansas State vs. Memphis Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Jonesboro, Arkansas
- Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Arkansas State vs. Memphis Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Memphis Moneyline
|Arkansas State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Memphis (-21.5)
|58.5
|-2500
|+1100
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Memphis (-21.5)
|58.5
|-2100
|+1100
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|FanDuel
|Memphis (-21.5)
|58.5
|-2800
|+1160
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
|Tipico
|Memphis (-22)
|-
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Week 2 Odds
- Notre Dame vs NC State
- Iowa vs Iowa State
- Nebraska vs Colorado
- Utah vs Baylor
- UNLV vs Michigan
- Troy vs Kansas State
- Ole Miss vs Tulane
- Texas A&M vs Miami (FL)
- Purdue vs Virginia Tech
Arkansas State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the Sun Belt
|+6000
|Bet $100 to win $6000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.