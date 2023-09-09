The Kent State Golden Flashes (0-1) are big 37.5-point underdogs on Saturday, September 9, 2023 against the Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0). The over/under is set at 58.5.

On offense, Arkansas ranks 73rd in the FBS with 379.0 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 51st in total defense (291.0 yards allowed per contest). This season has been hard for Kent State on both offense and defense, as it is posting just 240.0 total yards per game (15th-worst) and surrendering 723.0 total yards per game (third-worst).

Arkansas vs. Kent State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium TV Channel: SEC Network

Arkansas vs Kent State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Arkansas -37.5 -110 -110 58.5 -110 -110 -10000 +2000

Week 2 SEC Betting Trends

Arkansas Betting Records & Stats

Arkansas was 6-7-0 against the spread last year.

Last year, 10 of Arkansas' 13 games went over the point total.

Arkansas won 71.4% of the games last season when it was favored on the moneyline (5-2).

The Golden Flashes have played as an underdog of +2000 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Razorbacks have a 99.0% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Arkansas Stats Leaders

K.J. Jefferson had 24 TD passes and five interceptions in 13 games last year, completing 68.0% of his throws for 2,648 yards (203.7 per game).

On the ground, Jefferson scored nine touchdowns and picked up 640 yards.

In 13 games, Raheim Sanders rushed for 1,443 yards (111.0 per game) and 10 TDs.

Sanders also had 28 catches for 271 yards and two TDs.

In 13 games a season ago, Matt Landers had 47 catches for 901 yards (69.3 per game) and eight touchdowns.

In 13 games, Jadon Haselwood had 59 receptions for 702 yards (54.0 per game) and three touchdowns.

In 13 games last year, Drew Sanders compiled 10.0 sacks to go with 11.0 TFL, 84 tackles, and one interception.

In 13 games in 2022, Dwight McGlothern amassed four interceptions to go with 41 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and seven passes defended.

Jordan Domineck compiled 29 tackles, 6.0 TFL, and seven sacks in 13 games a season ago.

In 2022, Bumper Pool had 71 tackles, 4.0 TFL, and two sacks.

