The Kent State Golden Flashes (0-1) visit the Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0) at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Arkansas is compiling 379 yards per game on offense, which ranks 73rd in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the Razorbacks rank 52nd, giving up 291 yards per contest. This season has been rough for Kent State on both offense and defense, as it is putting up only 240 total yards per game (14th-worst) and allowing 723 total yards per game (third-worst).

Arkansas vs. Kent State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Arkansas vs. Kent State Key Statistics

Arkansas Kent State 379 (83rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 240 (120th) 291 (48th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 723 (125th) 105 (100th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 95 (106th) 274 (50th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 145 (112th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (38th) 5 (2nd) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (9th)

Arkansas Stats Leaders

K.J. Jefferson has thrown for 246 yards (246 ypg) to lead Arkansas, completing 78.3% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 11 rushing yards on five carries with one rushing touchdown.

Raheim Sanders has 42 rushing yards on 15 carries with two touchdowns.

This season, AJ Green has carried the ball four times for 22 yards (22 per game).

Jaedon Wilson has hauled in three receptions for 83 yards (83 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Andrew Armstrong has caught five passes for 78 yards (78 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Isaac TeSlaa's three receptions are good enough for 66 yards and one touchdown.

Kent State Stats Leaders

Michael Alaimo has thrown for 145 yards (145 ypg) to lead Kent State, completing 38.7% of his passes and one interception this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 23 yards (23 ypg) on seven carries.

The team's top rusher, Gavin Garcia, has carried the ball 18 times for 45 yards (45 per game).

Chrishon McCray has hauled in 61 receiving yards on three catches to pace his team so far this season.

Trell Harris has four receptions (on nine targets) for a total of 36 yards (36 yards per game) this year.

Justin Holmes' three targets have resulted in two receptions for 20 yards.

