The Arizona State Sun Devils (1-0) will look to upset the Oklahoma State Cowboys (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Sun Devil Stadium. The Cowboys are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 52.5 points.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State matchup in this article.

Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tempe, Arizona

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Sun Devil Stadium

Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Week 2 Odds

Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State Betting Trends

Oklahoma State & Arizona State 2023 Futures Odds

Oklahoma State To Win the National Champ. +35000 Bet $100 to win $35000 To Win the Big 12 +3500 Bet $100 to win $3500 Arizona State To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Pac-12 +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

