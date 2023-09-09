Paul Goldschmidt vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Paul Goldschmidt -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Cincinnati Reds, with Carson Spiers on the mound, on September 9 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Carson Spiers
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Paul Goldschmidt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt leads St. Louis with an OBP of .367, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .453.
- Among qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 31st in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 59th in slugging.
- In 65.7% of his games this season (90 of 137), Goldschmidt has picked up at least one hit, and in 47 of those games (34.3%) he recorded at least two.
- In 19 games this season, he has homered (13.9%, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate).
- In 45 games this year (32.8%), Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI, and in 22 of those games (16.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 60 times this year (43.8%), including 18 games with multiple runs (13.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|67
|.277
|AVG
|.274
|.385
|OBP
|.348
|.462
|SLG
|.444
|25
|XBH
|24
|12
|HR
|11
|37
|RBI
|36
|80/46
|K/BB
|62/30
|6
|SB
|4
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Reds have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.77).
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 200 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- The Reds will look to Spiers (0-0) in his second start this season.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty threw four innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.