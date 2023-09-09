The Tennessee State Tigers should come out on top in their game versus the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions at 7:00 PM on Saturday, September 9, according to our computer projections. If you're looking for more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

UAPB vs. Tennessee State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Tennessee State (-20.1) 46.3 Tennessee State 33, UAPB 13

UAPB Betting Info (2023)

The Golden Lions are 1-0-0 against the spread this season.

The Golden Lions have not gone over a point total in one games with a set over/under.

Tennessee State Betting Info (2023)

The Tigers are winless against the spread this year.

All one of the Tigers' games have hit the over this season.

Golden Lions vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tennessee State 3 56 -- -- 3 56 UAPB 7 42 -- -- 7 42

