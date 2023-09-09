Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Florida is the setting for the Tennessee State Tigers' (0-1) matchup against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (0-1) on September 9, 2023, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

With 156 yards of total offense per game (13th-worst) and 557 yards allowed per game on defense (15th-worst), Tennessee State has been struggling on both sides of the ball this season. UAPB ranks 86th in total yards per game (252), but it has been less productive on the other side of the ball, ranking 23rd-worst in the FCS with 517 total yards conceded per contest.

See more info below, including how to watch this matchup on HBCUGo.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

UAPB vs. Tennessee State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: HBCUGo

HBCUGo Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 2 Games

UAPB vs. Tennessee State Key Statistics

UAPB Tennessee State 252 (88th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 156 (117th) 517 (95th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 557 (103rd) 102 (76th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 89 (85th) 150 (77th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 67 (114th) 1 (87th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (106th) 3 (3rd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (16th)

UAPB Stats Leaders

Mekhi Hagens has put up 109 passing yards, or 109 per game, so far this season. He has completed 47.6% of his passes.

The team's top rusher, Johness Davis, has carried the ball 17 times for 82 yards (82 per game) this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 20 receiving yards (20 per game) on three catches.

BJ Curry has run for 9 yards across three attempts.

Kenji Lewis has racked up 64 receiving yards on five catches to pace his team so far this season.

Maurice Lloyd has put together a 36-yard season so far. He's caught three passes on seven targets.

Tennessee State Stats Leaders

Deveon Bryant leads Tennessee State with 43 yards (43 ypg) on 5-of-12 passing with zero touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 29 rushing yards on six carries.

Jalen Rouse has been handed the ball 11 times this year and racked up 28 yards (28 per game).

Dashon Davis' team-high 22 yards as a receiver have come on one catches (out of three targets).

Chayil Garnett has hauled in one reception totaling 13 yards so far this campaign.

Delanie Majors' one catch is good enough for 11 yards.

Rep your team with officially licensed Tennessee State or UAPB gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.