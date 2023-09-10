Rhyne Howard will lead the Atlanta Dream (19-20) into a home matchup with Satou Sabally and the Dallas Wings (21-18) at Gateway Center Arena on Sunday, starting at 1:00 PM ET.

Atlanta beat Washington 80-75 in its last game. Howard led the way with 21 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and two steals, followed by Cheyenne Parker with 17 points. With Natasha Howard (23 PTS, 9 REB, 66.7 FG%, 3-5 from 3PT) contriburing the best performance on the team, Dallas won 106-91 against Seattle. Sabally also added 21 points, seven rebounds, eight assists and two steals to the effort.

Dream vs. Wings Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Dream (-120 to win)

Dream (-120 to win) Who's the underdog?: Wings (+100 to win)

Wings (+100 to win) What's the spread?: Dream (-1.5)

Dream (-1.5) What's the over/under?: 171.5

171.5 When: Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia

Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia TV: BSSWX and BSSO

Wings Season Stats

Offensively, the Wings are the third-best squad in the league (87.7 points per game). But defensively they are second-worst (85.1 points allowed per game).

On the boards, Dallas is best in the WNBA in rebounds (38.5 per game). It is best in rebounds conceded (32.1 per game).

The Wings are fifth in the WNBA in assists (20.2 per game) in 2023.

Dallas is fifth in the WNBA in turnovers per game (13) and fourth in turnovers forced (13.6).

The Wings are seventh in the WNBA in 3-pointers made (6.8 per game) and worst in 3-point percentage (31.7%).

Dallas is the third-worst squad in the league in 3-pointers conceded (8.3 per game) and third-worst in 3-point percentage defensively (36.1%).

Wings Home/Away Splits

The Wings average 88.3 points per game at home, 1.2 more than on the road (87.1). Defensively they give up 86.7 per game, 3.2 more than on the road (83.5).

At home Dallas grabs 38.7 rebounds per game, 0.3 more than on the road (38.4). It allows 31.1 rebounds per game at home, 2.2 fewer than on the road (33.3).

The Wings pick up 2.1 more assists per game at home (21.2) than on the road (19.1).

Dallas commits more turnovers per game at home (13.8) than away (12.2), and forces fewer turnoovers at home (13.3) than away (13.9).

This year the Wings are draining fewer 3-pointers at home (6.2 per game) than away (7.5). They also have a lower 3-point percentage at home (29.4%) than away (34.1%).

Dallas allows more 3-pointers per game at home (9) than on the road (7.5), and it allows a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.9%) than on the road (35.1%).

Wings Moneyline and ATS Records

This season, the Wings have won three out of the 11 games, or 27.3%, in which they've been the underdog.

The Wings have a record of 3-8, a 27.3% win rate, when they're set as an underdog of +100 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Dallas has 20 wins in 38 games against the spread this year.

Dallas is 7-4 as a 1.5-point underdog or greater.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Wings have a 50.0% chance to win.

