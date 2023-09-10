Nolan Gorman -- batting .231 with a double, three home runs, six walks and nine RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Hunter Greene on the hill, on September 10 at 1:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent appearance against the Reds.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Hunter Greene

Hunter Greene TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Gorman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman leads St. Louis in total hits (95) this season while batting .236 with 44 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 119th in batting average, 83rd in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.

In 67 of 116 games this year (57.8%) Gorman has picked up a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (19.0%).

Looking at the 116 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 22 of them (19.0%), and in 5.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 33.6% of his games this year, Gorman has driven in at least one run. In 22 of those games (19.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored in 43 of 116 games this season, and more than once 13 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 61 .274 AVG .203 .361 OBP .293 .537 SLG .429 22 XBH 22 14 HR 13 46 RBI 30 70/25 K/BB 78/26 4 SB 4

Reds Pitching Rankings