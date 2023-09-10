Willson Contreras vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 10
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
On Sunday, Willson Contreras (.763 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Greene. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Reds.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Hunter Greene
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is hitting .256 with 26 doubles, 19 home runs and 47 walks.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 85th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 34th and he is 53rd in slugging.
- Contreras has reached base via a hit in 69 games this year (of 117 played), and had multiple hits in 30 of those games.
- He has homered in 13.7% of his games in 2023 (16 of 117), and 4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 32.5% of his games this season, Contreras has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 42 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|59
|.260
|AVG
|.252
|.345
|OBP
|.354
|.445
|SLG
|.471
|21
|XBH
|24
|8
|HR
|11
|26
|RBI
|38
|51/21
|K/BB
|58/26
|5
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Reds have a 4.76 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 201 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- Greene gets the start for the Reds, his 18th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.75 ERA and 114 strikeouts through 85 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Wednesday, Aug. 30 against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.75, with 12 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents have a .255 batting average against him.
