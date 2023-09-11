Willson Contreras -- with a slugging percentage of .763 in his past 10 games, including six home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Baltimore Orioles, with Dean Kremer on the mound, on September 11 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his previous game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Reds.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

6:35 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras has 26 doubles, 19 home runs and 47 walks while hitting .256.

Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 85th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 53rd in slugging.

In 69 of 117 games this season (59.0%) Contreras has had a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (25.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 13.7% of his games this season, and 4% of his chances at the plate.

Contreras has picked up an RBI in 32.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 12.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in seven contests.

In 42 of 117 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 59 .260 AVG .252 .345 OBP .354 .445 SLG .471 21 XBH 24 8 HR 11 26 RBI 38 51/21 K/BB 58/26 5 SB 1

