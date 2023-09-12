How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 12
Anthony Santander and the Baltimore Orioles will take the field at Oriole Park at Camden Yards against the St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Arenado on Tuesday.
Cardinals vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Time: 6:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN
- Location: Baltimore, Maryland
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals have hit 196 homers this season, which ranks ninth in the league.
- St. Louis is 10th in MLB with a .425 slugging percentage this season.
- The Cardinals have a team batting average of .253 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.
- St. Louis ranks 17th in the majors with 660 total runs scored this season.
- The Cardinals have an on-base percentage of .328 this season, which ranks ninth in the league.
- The Cardinals rank 12th in strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.
- St. Louis strikes out just 7.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- St. Louis has pitched to a 4.77 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.
- Cardinals pitchers have a 1.459 WHIP this season, third-worst in the majors.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Adam Wainwright (3-11) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his 20th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up six earned runs and allowed eight hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Atlanta Braves on Thursday.
- In 19 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.
- Wainwright has two starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/7/2023
|Braves
|L 8-5
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Max Fried
|9/8/2023
|Reds
|W 9-4
|Away
|Drew Rom
|Andrew Abbott
|9/9/2023
|Reds
|W 4-3
|Away
|Zack Thompson
|Carson Spiers
|9/10/2023
|Reds
|L 7-1
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Hunter Greene
|9/11/2023
|Orioles
|L 11-5
|Away
|Dakota Hudson
|Dean Kremer
|9/12/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|John Means
|9/13/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Away
|Drew Rom
|Kyle Gibson
|9/15/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Zack Thompson
|Aaron Nola
|9/16/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Ranger Suárez
|9/17/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Dakota Hudson
|Taijuan Walker
|9/18/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|Colin Rea
