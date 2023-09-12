Tommy Edman vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 12
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Tommy Edman -- hitting .297 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Baltimore Orioles, with John Means on the mound, on September 12 at 6:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Orioles.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Orioles Starter: John Means
- TV Channel: MASN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman has 23 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .246.
- Edman has had a hit in 69 of 118 games this season (58.5%), including multiple hits 25 times (21.2%).
- Looking at the 118 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 11 of them (9.3%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 22.9% of his games this season, Edman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 46 of 118 games this season, and more than once 12 times.
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|56
|.264
|AVG
|.227
|.320
|OBP
|.295
|.396
|SLG
|.419
|14
|XBH
|25
|6
|HR
|6
|27
|RBI
|18
|34/14
|K/BB
|42/18
|15
|SB
|9
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 4.05 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (160 total, 1.1 per game).
- Means starts for the first time this season for the Orioles.
- When he last appeared on Wednesday, April 13, the 30-year-old left-hander started the game and went four innings against the Milwaukee Brewers.
- Over his two appearances last season he had a 3.38 ERA, and a 1.25 WHIP.
