The St. Louis Cardinals and Willson Contreras hit the field against Anthony Santander and the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday, in the final game of a three-game series at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Oddsmakers list the Orioles as -175 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Cardinals +145 moneyline odds. The total is 10.5 runs for the game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Cardinals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cardinals vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Baltimore, Maryland Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Orioles -175 +145 10.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

The Cardinals have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Cardinals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total seven times.

The Cardinals have gone 1-1-0 against the runline over their past 10 contests (two of those contests had a runline set by oddsmakers).

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have been victorious in 28, or 43.8%, of the 64 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

St. Louis is 4-5 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +145 or more on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Games involving St. Louis have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 69 of 142 chances this season.

The Cardinals have posted a record of 2-8-0 against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-40 33-41 27-22 37-58 47-59 17-21

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.