Aaron Nola takes the mound for the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday at Busch Stadium against Willson Contreras and the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 8:15 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Time: 8:15 PM ET

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Location: St. Louis, Missouri

Venue: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals' 200 home runs rank ninth in Major League Baseball.

St. Louis is 10th in MLB with a .425 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals' .252 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.

St. Louis has scored 666 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Cardinals have an OBP of .327 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Cardinals have shown patience at the plate this season with the 10th-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.

St. Louis averages just 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in the majors.

St. Louis has the 23rd-ranked ERA (4.71) in the majors this season.

Cardinals pitchers have a 1.456 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will send Zack Thompson (5-5) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up three earned runs while allowing five hits.

He has earned a quality start one time in six starts this season.

Thompson has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has 11 appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 22 chances this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 9/9/2023 Reds W 4-3 Away Zack Thompson Carson Spiers 9/10/2023 Reds L 7-1 Away Miles Mikolas Hunter Greene 9/11/2023 Orioles L 11-5 Away Dakota Hudson Dean Kremer 9/12/2023 Orioles W 5-2 Away Adam Wainwright John Means 9/13/2023 Orioles W 1-0 Away Drew Rom Kyle Gibson 9/15/2023 Phillies - Home Zack Thompson Aaron Nola 9/16/2023 Phillies - Home Miles Mikolas Ranger Suárez 9/17/2023 Phillies - Home Dakota Hudson Taijuan Walker 9/18/2023 Brewers - Home Adam Wainwright Freddy Peralta 9/19/2023 Brewers - Home Drew Rom Adrian Houser 9/20/2023 Brewers - Home Zack Thompson Wade Miley

