Cardinals vs. Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 15
Richie Palacios carries a two-game homer streak into the St. Louis Cardinals' (65-81) game versus the Philadelphia Phillies (79-67) at 8:15 PM ET on Friday, at Busch Stadium.
The Phillies will give the nod to Aaron Nola (12-9, 4.64 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 13 on the season, and the Cardinals will counter with Zack Thompson (5-5, 4.06 ERA).
Cardinals vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, September 15, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV: Apple TV+
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Probable Pitchers: Nola - PHI (12-9, 4.64 ERA) vs Thompson - STL (5-5, 4.06 ERA)
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Thompson
- The Cardinals will send Thompson (5-5) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 5-5 with a 4.06 ERA and 59 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the left-hander went five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.06, with 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .274 against him.
- Thompson is looking to secure his second quality start of the season in this outing.
- Thompson is aiming for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 2.3 innings per start.
- In 11 of his 22 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Nola
- The Phillies' Nola (12-9) will make his 30th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 4.64, a 4.2 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.168 in 29 games this season.
- In 29 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 13 of them.
- In 29 starts, Nola has pitched through or past the fifth inning 25 times. He has a season average of 6.1 frames per outing.
- He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 29 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 30-year-old ranks 40th in ERA (4.64), 18th in WHIP (1.168), and 19th in K/9 (9.4).
Aaron Nola vs. Cardinals
- The Cardinals are batting .252 this season, 13th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .425 (10th in the league) with 200 home runs.
- This season, the right-hander has pitched against the Cardinals in one game, and they have gone 1-for-22 with a double over seven innings.
