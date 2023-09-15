Arkansas High School Football Live Streams in Carroll County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
If you reside in Carroll County, Arkansas and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Carroll County, Arkansas High School Football Games This Week
Berryville High School at Magazine High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Magazine, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.