Arkansas High School Football Live Streams in Dallas County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Dallas County, Arkansas this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dallas County, Arkansas High School Football Games This Week
Glen Rose High School at Fordyce High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Fordyce, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
