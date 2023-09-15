Arkansas High School Football Live Streams in Faulkner County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Faulkner County, Arkansas? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Faulkner County, Arkansas High School Football Games This Week
Guy-Perkins High School at Woodlawn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Rison, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Conway High School at Ouachita Parish High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Monroe, LA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
