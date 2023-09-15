Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Faulkner County, Arkansas? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to watch the games in the article below.

Faulkner County, Arkansas High School Football Games This Week

Guy-Perkins High School at Woodlawn High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Rison, AR

Rison, AR How to Stream: Watch Here

Conway High School at Ouachita Parish High School