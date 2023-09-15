High school football is on the schedule this week in Garland County, Arkansas, and info on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Garland County, Arkansas High School Football Games This Week

Fountain Lake High School at Cedar Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

Location: Newark, AR

Newark, AR How to Stream: Watch Here

Atkins High School at Jessieville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

Location: Jessieville, AR

Jessieville, AR Conference: 3A - Region 5

3A - Region 5 How to Stream: Watch Here

Rose Bud High School at Cutter Morning Star School