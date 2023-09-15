Arkansas High School Football Live Streams in Johnson County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
This week, there's high school football on the docket in Johnson County, Arkansas. To learn how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Johnson County, Arkansas High School Football Games This Week
Lamar High School at Bauxite High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Bauxite, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
