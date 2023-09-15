The field is shrinking at the WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023, with Rebeka Masarova heading into a quarterfinal versus Magda Linette. Masarova has the second-best odds (+650) to be crowned champion at Guangzhou Nansha International Tennis Center.

Masarova at the 2023 WTA Guangzhou, China Women Singles 2023

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: September 16-23

September 16-23 Venue: Guangzhou Nansha International Tennis Center

Guangzhou Nansha International Tennis Center Location: Guangzhou, China

Guangzhou, China Court Surface: Hard

Masarova's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Thursday, September 21 (at 5:00 AM ET), Masarova will meet Linette, after beating Viktorija Golubic 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 in the previous round.

Masarova Stats

Masarova defeated Golubic 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 on Wednesday in the Round of 16.

Masarova has not won any of her 17 tournaments over the past year, with an overall match record of 26-16.

In 11 tournaments on hard courts over the past year, Masarova has gone 20-10.

Over the past year (across all court types), Masarova has played 42 matches and 21.9 games per match.

On hard courts, Masarova has played 30 matches over the past year, and she has totaled 21.9 games per match while winning 54.6% of games.

Masarova, over the past year, has won 73.8% of her service games and 27.7% of her return games.

On hard courts, Masarova, over the past year, has been victorious in 73.3% of her service games and 28.4% of her return games.

