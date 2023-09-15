Arkansas High School Football Live Streams in Saline County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Looking to watch this week's high school football games in Saline County, Arkansas? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Saline County, Arkansas High School Football Games This Week
Lamar High School at Bauxite High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Bauxite, AR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
