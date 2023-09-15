Arkansas High School Football Live Streams in Washington County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Washington County, Arkansas, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Washington County, Arkansas High School Football Games This Week
Prairie Grove High School at Metro Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Tulsa, OK
- How to Stream: Watch Here
