Check out the injury report for the Dallas Wings (22-18), which currently has two players listed, as the Wings prepare for their NBA playoffs first round game 1 with the Atlanta Dream (19-21) at College Park Center on Friday, September 15 at 9:30 PM ET.

Last time out, the Wings bested the Dream 94-77 on Sunday.

Dallas Wings Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lou Lopez Senechal Out Knee - - - Diamond DeShields Out Knee - - -

Atlanta Dream Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nia Coffey Out Hand 6.9 4.8 1.5 Asia Durr Out Knee 4.8 1.1 0.7

Wings vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Arena: College Park Center

Wings Player Leaders

Satou Sabally is posting 18.6 points, 4.4 assists and 8.1 rebounds per game.

Natasha Howard leads the Wings at 8 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 2.6 assists and 16.5 points.

Teaira McCowan is putting up 11.9 points, 1.5 assists and 9.1 rebounds per game.

Crystal Dangerfield puts up 8.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, shooting 42.5% from the field.

Wings vs. Dream Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Wings -6.5 169.5

