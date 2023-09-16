When the Arkansas Razorbacks match up with the BYU Cougars at 7:30 PM on Saturday, September 16, our computer model predicts the Razorbacks will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Looking to bet on Arkansas vs. BYU? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Arkansas vs. BYU Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Arkansas (-7.5) Over (47.5) Arkansas 35, BYU 26

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 3 SEC Predictions

Arkansas Betting Info (2023)

The Razorbacks have an implied moneyline win probability of 75.0% in this game.

The Razorbacks have no wins against the spread this season.

Arkansas is winless against the spread when it is 7.5-point or greater favorites (0-1).

Arkansas games average 57.5 total points per game this season, 10.0 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

BYU Betting Info (2022)

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 29.4% chance of a victory for the Cougars.

The Cougars won five games against the spread last year, while failing to cover seven times.

BYU did not lose ATS (1-0) as underdogs of 7.5 points or more last year.

In Cougars games last season, combined scoring went over the point total seven times.

The average total points scored in BYU games last year (47.5) is 10.7 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Razorbacks vs. Cougars 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Arkansas 42.0 9.5 42.0 9.5 -- -- BYU 27.5 8.0 27.5 8.0 -- --

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.