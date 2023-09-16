The Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-2) are heavily favored by 23.5 points against the FCS Stony Brook Seawolves on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Centennial Bank Stadium. The total for this matchup has been set at 47.5 points.

With 1.5 points per game (third-worst) and 55.0 points allowed per game on defense (third-worst), Arkansas State has been playing poorly on both sides of the ball this season. Stony Brook ranks 85th in total yards per game (287.5), but it has been less effective defensively, ranking 22nd-worst in the FCS with 486.5 total yards allowed per contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arkansas State vs. Stony Brook Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Jonesboro, Arkansas

Jonesboro, Arkansas Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium

Centennial Bank Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Arkansas State vs Stony Brook Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Arkansas State -23.5 -115 -115 47.5 -115 -115 N/A N/A

Looking to place a bet on Arkansas State vs. Stony Brook? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Week 3 Sun Belt Betting Trends

Arkansas State Betting Records & Stats

Arkansas State's record against the spread last year was 7-5-0.

The Red Wolves won their only game last season when playing as at least 23.5-point favorites.

Arkansas State had seven of its 12 games go over the point total last season.

Arkansas State won all three of the games it was the moneyline favorite last season.

The Seawolves have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than .

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Red Wolves a 0.0% chance to win.

Bet on Arkansas State to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Arkansas State Stats Leaders

James Blackman threw for 2,471 yards (205.9 per game), completing 64.3% of his passes, with 14 touchdowns and three interceptions in 12 games last year.

Johnnie Lang Jr. rushed for 419 yards (34.9 per game) and three touchdowns in 12 games.

Also, Lang had 24 catches for 238 yards and three touchdowns.

Seydou Traore had 50 receptions for 655 yards (54.6 per game) and four touchdowns in 12 games a season ago.

Jeff Foreman had 30 receptions for 491 yards (40.9 per game) and four touchdowns in 12 games.

On defense last year, Jaden Harris helped keep opposing offenses in check with one interception to go with 62 tackles, 2.0 TFL, two sacks, and one pass defended in 12 games.

In 12 games in 2022, Melique Straker collected 60 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and two sacks.

Kivon Bennett had 5.5 sacks to go with 3.0 TFL and 39 tackles in 12 games a season ago.

Jordan Carmouche posted 62 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one sack in 12 games played.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.