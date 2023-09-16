The Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-2) square off against an FCS opponent, the Stony Brook Seawolves (0-2) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Centennial Bank Stadium.

Arkansas State ranks third-worst in scoring offense (1.5 points per game) and third-worst in scoring defense (55 points per game allowed) this year. Stony Brook ranks 85th in total yards per game (287.5), but it has been less productive on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 22nd-worst in the FCS with 486.5 total yards allowed per contest.

We dig deep into all of the details you need to know about this contest below

Arkansas State vs. Stony Brook Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Jonesboro, Arkansas

Jonesboro, Arkansas Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Arkansas State vs. Stony Brook Key Statistics

Arkansas State Stony Brook 219 (129th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 287.5 (88th) 515.5 (117th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 486.5 (100th) 56 (126th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 136.5 (60th) 163 (115th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 151 (90th) 5 (104th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (121st) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (53rd)

Arkansas State Stats Leaders

J.T. Shrout has 227 passing yards for Arkansas State, completing 47.1% of his passes and two interceptions this season.

Ja'Quez Cross has racked up 67 yards on 13 carries.

Zak Wallace has been handed the ball 20 times this year and racked up 43 yards (21.5 per game).

Courtney Jackson's team-leading 72 yards as a receiver have come on five catches (out of six targets).

Corey Rucker has caught four passes while averaging 34 yards per game.

Reagan Ealy's five grabs are good enough for 34 yards.

Stony Brook Stats Leaders

Casey Case has compiled 302 yards (151 ypg) while completing 44.3% of his passes and collecting one touchdown pass with four interceptions this season.

Johnny Martin III has rushed for 105 yards on 23 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Ross Tallarico has run for 85 yards across 11 attempts.

Anthony Johnson has totaled seven catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 85 (42.5 yards per game). He's been targeted nine times.

Jayce Freeman has put together an 80-yard season so far. He's caught eight passes on 14 targets.

Jayden Cook has racked up 65 reciving yards (32.5 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

