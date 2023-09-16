The BYU Cougars (2-0) are 7.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Saturday, September 16, 2023 against the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-0). The point total for the game is set at 47.5.

Arkansas ranks 97th in total offense this year (343.5 yards per game), but has been playing really well on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 18th-best in the FBS with 343.5 yards allowed per game. BYU ranks 25th-worst in total yards per game on offense (325.5), but at least it has been shutting down opposing offenses on the other side of the ball, ranking 25th-best in total yards surrendered per contest (265.5).

Arkansas vs. BYU Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium TV Channel: ESPN2

Arkansas vs BYU Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Arkansas -7.5 -115 -105 47.5 -110 -110 -300 +240

Week 3 SEC Betting Trends

Arkansas Betting Records & Stats

Arkansas' record against the spread last season was 6-7-0.

The Razorbacks covered the spread once when favored by 7.5 points or more last season (in three opportunities).

In 13 Arkansas games last year, 10 went over the total.

Arkansas finished 5-2 in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 71.4% of those games).

The Cougars have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +240 moneyline set for this game.

The Razorbacks have a 75.0% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Arkansas Stats Leaders

K.J. Jefferson threw for 2,648 yards (203.7 per game), completing 68% of his passes, with 24 touchdowns and five interceptions in 13 games last year.

On the ground, Jefferson scored nine touchdowns and picked up 640 yards.

In 13 games, Raheim Sanders ran for 1,443 yards (111 per game) and 10 TDs.

In the passing game, Sanders scored two touchdowns, with 28 catches for 271 yards.

Matt Landers had 47 catches for 901 yards (69.3 per game) and eight touchdowns in 13 games a season ago.

In the passing game, Jadon Haselwood scored three TDs, catching 59 balls for 702 yards (54 per game).

Drew Sanders compiled one interception to go with 84 tackles, 11 TFL, 10 sacks, and one pass defended in 13 games last year.

In 13 games in 2022, Dwight McGlothern collected four interceptions to go with 41 tackles, one TFL, and seven passes defended.

Jordan Domineck picked up seven sacks in addition to his six TFL and 29 tackles a season ago.

In 2022, Bumper Pool had 71 tackles, four TFL, and two sacks.

