The BYU Cougars (2-0) visit the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-0) at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Arkansas sports the 97th-ranked offense this season (343.5 yards per game), and has been even better on defense, ranking 17th-best with just 245.5 yards allowed per game. BYU ranks 24th-worst in total yards per game on offense (325.5), but at least it has been dominating on the other side of the ball, ranking 24th-best in total yards surrendered per game (265.5).

Read below where we dig deep into all of the info you need to know about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN2.

Arkansas vs. BYU Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Arkansas vs. BYU Key Statistics

Arkansas BYU 343.5 (101st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 325.5 (111th) 245.5 (14th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 265.5 (20th) 138.5 (82nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 79 (118th) 205 (93rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 246.5 (61st) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (9th) 6 (6th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (14th)

Arkansas Stats Leaders

K.J. Jefferson has been a dual threat for Arkansas so far this season. He has 382 passing yards, completing 73.8% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes this season. He's rushed for 59 yards (29.5 ypg) on 18 carries with one rushing touchdown.

AJ Green has racked up 104 yards on 19 carries.

Isaac TeSlaa's team-high 117 yards as a receiver have come on six receptions (out of eight targets) with one touchdown.

Jaedon Wilson has hauled in five receptions totaling 114 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Andrew Armstrong's nine catches have turned into 99 yards and three touchdowns.

BYU Stats Leaders

Kedon Slovis has thrown for 493 yards (246.5 ypg) while completing 64.6% of his passes and tossing four touchdown passes with one interception this season.

LJ Martin has run for 118 yards on 22 carries so far this year.

Aidan Robbins has taken 10 carries and totaled 29 yards.

Isaac Rex's 127 receiving yards (63.5 yards per game) are a team high. He has six receptions on 14 targets with one touchdown.

Chase Roberts has put up a 126-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 11 passes on 14 targets.

Darius Lassiter's nine receptions (on 13 targets) have netted him 116 yards (58 ypg) and one touchdown.

