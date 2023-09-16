In the game between the North Dakota State Bison and Central Arkansas Bears on Saturday, September 16 at 3:30 PM, our projection system expects the Bison to emerge victorious. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Central Arkansas vs. North Dakota State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction North Dakota State (-19.9) 59.2 North Dakota State 40, Central Arkansas 20

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Central Arkansas Betting Info (2022)

The Bears compiled a 6-5-0 ATS record last season.

Bears games went over the point total six out of 11 times last season.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

North Dakota State Betting Info (2023)

The Bison have one win against the spread this year.

One of the Bison's one games this season has hit the over.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bears vs. Bison 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed North Dakota State 39.5 8.5 44 7 -- -- Central Arkansas 41.5 14.5 70 2 13 27

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.