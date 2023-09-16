The Central Arkansas Bears (1-1) visit the North Dakota State Bison (2-0) at the Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

North Dakota State has been a difficult matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (10th-best with 39.5 points per game) and scoring defense (best with 8.5 points allowed per game) this season. Central Arkansas has been top-25 on both sides of the ball this season, as it ranks seventh-best in points per game (41.5) and 10th-best in points allowed per game (14.5).

Read below where we dig deep into all of the details you need before this contest starts, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Central Arkansas vs. North Dakota State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Fargo, North Dakota

Fargo, North Dakota Venue: Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 3 Games

Central Arkansas vs. North Dakota State Key Statistics

Central Arkansas North Dakota State 445.0 (23rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 484.5 (11th) 226.5 (20th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 280.5 (36th) 259.5 (6th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 300.5 (2nd) 185.5 (64th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 184.0 (67th) 1 (60th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (28th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (53rd)

Central Arkansas Stats Leaders

Will McElvain has recored 323 passing yards, or 161.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 66.7% of his passes and has thrown three touchdowns with zero interceptions.

Shunderrick Powell is his team's leading rusher with 15 carries for 158 yards, or 79.0 per game. He's found paydirt two times on the ground, as well.

Kylin James has four receptions for 52 yards (26.0 per game) and one touchdown so far while also carrying the ball 13 times for 129 yards and two scores.

Jarrod Barnes has hauled in 97 receiving yards on five receptions to pace his team so far this season.

Myles Butler has four receptions (on five targets) for a total of 54 yards (27.0 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

North Dakota State Stats Leaders

Cam Miller leads North Dakota State with 326 yards (163.0 ypg) on 32-of-44 passing with two touchdowns and zero interceptions this season. He also has 151 rushing yards on 24 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Cole Payton has carried the ball 14 times for a team-high 206 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times.

Zach Mathis' team-high 115 yards as a receiver have come on eight receptions (out of eight targets).

Eli Green has put up an 80-yard season so far, reeling in five passes on seven targets.

Joe Stoffel's seven receptions have yielded 62 yards and two touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed North Dakota State or Central Arkansas gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.