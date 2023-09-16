The Syracuse Orange (2-0) and Purdue Boilermakers (1-1) will face each other at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana. Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Syracuse vs. Purdue? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Syracuse vs. Purdue?

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Purdue 31, Syracuse 25

Purdue 31, Syracuse 25 Syracuse has been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Orange have played as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

Purdue won the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Boilermakers have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +110.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Orange have an implied win probability of 57.4%.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Purdue (+2.5)



Purdue (+2.5) Syracuse is unbeaten against the spread this season.

The Orange have been favored by 2.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Entering play this week, Purdue has one victory against the spread this season.

Parlay your bets together on the Syracuse vs. Purdue matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (56.5)



Under (56.5) Together, the two teams combine for 86 points per game, 29.5 points more than the over/under of 56.5 for this game.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Syracuse

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56.5 56.5 Implied Total AVG 41 41 ATS Record 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Over/Under Record 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Purdue

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48 46.5 49.5 Implied Total AVG 26 26 26 ATS Record 1-1-0 0-1-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 1-1-0 1-0-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-1 0-1 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.