How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 17
Dakota Hudson will take the mound for the St. Louis Cardinals looking to slow down Trea Turner and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023
- Time: 2:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals rank ninth in Major League Baseball with 200 home runs.
- St. Louis is 11th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .422 this season.
- The Cardinals have a team batting average of .252 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.
- St. Louis has scored 671 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Cardinals are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking ninth with an OBP of .328.
- The Cardinals have shown patience at the plate this season with the 10th-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.
- St. Louis strikes out just 7.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.73 ERA this year, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- Cardinals pitchers have a 1.452 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Hudson (6-2) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 10th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up seven earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- In nine starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.
- Hudson has seven starts of five or more innings this season in nine chances. He averages 4.3 innings per outing.
- In 15 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/11/2023
|Orioles
|L 11-5
|Away
|Dakota Hudson
|Dean Kremer
|9/12/2023
|Orioles
|W 5-2
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|John Means
|9/13/2023
|Orioles
|W 1-0
|Away
|Drew Rom
|Kyle Gibson
|9/15/2023
|Phillies
|L 5-4
|Home
|Zack Thompson
|Aaron Nola
|9/16/2023
|Phillies
|L 6-1
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Ranger Suárez
|9/17/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Dakota Hudson
|Taijuan Walker
|9/18/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|Freddy Peralta
|9/19/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Drew Rom
|Adrian Houser
|9/20/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Zack Thompson
|Wade Miley
|9/21/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Corbin Burnes
|9/22/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Dakota Hudson
|-
