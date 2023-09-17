Check out best bets for when the Los Angeles Chargers (0-1) and the Tennessee Titans (0-1) meet at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

When is Chargers vs. Titans?

  • Game Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Los Angeles 26 - Tennessee 24
  • Looking at this contest's moneyline, the Chargers' implied win probability is 58.7%.
  • The Chargers finished 9-2 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 81.8% of those games).
  • Los Angeles went 7-2 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -142 or shorter (77.8%).
  • Last season, the Titans won three out of the nine games in which they were the underdog.
  • Tennessee entered eight games last season as the underdog by +120 or more and were 2-6 in those contests.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Pick Em
  • The Chargers were 11-6-0 against the spread last year.
  • Los Angeles' ATS record as at least 2.5-point favorites was 6-6 last season.
  • Titans posted a 9-7-1 record against the spread last year.
  • Tennessee's ATS record as an underdog of 2.5 points or more was 4-3-1 last year.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (45.5)
  • These two teams averaged a combined 40.5 points per game a season ago, 5.0 fewer points than the total of 45.5 set for this game.
  • The Chargers and the Titans saw their opponents average a combined 1.8 fewer points per game last season than the point total of 45.5 set in this game.
  • Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Chargers games.
  • In Titans games last year, combined scoring went over the point total five times.

