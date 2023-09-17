The Kansas City Chiefs (0-1) will play the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-0) on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field. The Chiefs are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under is 51.5 in the outing.

Planning to sit down and watch this week's matchup between the Chiefs and the Jaguars and perhaps even put down some in-game bets? Find all of the live-betting info you need in the article below.

Chiefs vs. Jaguars Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

The Chiefs led nine times, were behind seven times, and were tied one time at the end of the first quarter last season.

Kansas City averaged 5.5 points on offense and allowed an average of 3.4 points on defense in the first quarter last season.

At the conclusion of the first quarter last season, the Jaguars were winning six times, trailed eight times, and were tied three times.

Offensively, the Jaguars averaged 3.6 points in the first quarter (18th-ranked) last season. They surrendered 4.8 points on average in the first quarter (22nd-ranked) on defense.

2nd Quarter

Last year, the Chiefs won the second quarter in eight games, were outscored in the second quarter in five games, and they tied the second quarter in four games.

Offensively, Kansas City scored an average of 9.7 points in the second quarter (third-ranked) last year. On the defensive side of the ball, it surrendered 8.2 points on average in the second quarter (24th-ranked).

The Jaguars won the second quarter in five games last year, lost the second quarter in 11 games, and they tied in the second quarter in one game.

The Jaguars' offense averaged 6.8 points in the second quarter last season. Defensively, they gave up 7.9 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Out of 17 games last season, the Chiefs won the third quarter eight times, lost four times, and were knotted up five times.

On offense, the Chiefs scored an average of 6.5 points in the third quarter (best in NFL) last season. On defense, they gave up 3.5 points on average in the third quarter (seventh-ranked).

In 17 games last year, the Jaguars outscored their opponent in the third quarter 11 times, were outscored three times, and tied three times.

In the third quarter last year, the Jaguars averaged 6.2 points scored on offense (third-ranked) and surrendered an average of 2.6 points on defense (best in NFL).

4th Quarter

In the Chiefs' 17 games last year, they outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter five times, lost 10 times, and tied two times.

In the fourth quarter last year, the Chiefs scored an average of 6.1 points on offense and surrendered an average of 7.6 points on defense.

In 17 games last year, the Jaguars outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter seven times, were outscored eight times, and tied two times.

On offense, the Jaguars averaged 5.5 points in the fourth quarter (22nd-ranked) last season. They gave up 6.4 points on average in the fourth quarter (20th-ranked) on defense.

Chiefs vs. Jaguars Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

Last season, the Chiefs were winning after the first half in nine games (8-1 in those contests), trailed after the first half in seven games (6-1), and were knotted up after the first half in one game (0-1).

Kansas City's offense averaged 15.2 points in the first half last season. From a defensive standpoint, it allowed 11.5 points on average in the first half.

The Jaguars were winning after the first half in eight games last year, trailed after the first half in eight games, and were knotted up after the first half in one game.

In the first half last year, the Jaguars averaged 10.5 points scored on offense (18th-ranked) and allowed an average of 12.8 points on defense (27th-ranked).

2nd Half

Last year, the Chiefs won the second half in eight games, were outscored in the second half in seven games, and tied the second half in two games.

In the second half last season, Kansas City averaged 12.5 points on offense. It ceded an average of 11.1 points on defense in the second half.

The Jaguars won the second half in nine games last year, were outscored in the second half in seven games, and were knotted up in the second half in one game.

The Jaguars averaged 11.7 points on offense and gave up an average of 9.1 points on defense in the second half last season.

