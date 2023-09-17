One of the top running backs in football last season will be on display when Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

Several of the top contributors for the Chargers and the Titans will have player props on the table for this matchup.

Derrick Henry Touchdown Odds

Henry Odds to Score First TD: +430

Henry Odds to Score Anytime TD: +175

Joshua Kelley Touchdown Odds

Kelley Odds to Score First TD: +650

Kelley Odds to Score Anytime TD: +250

More Titans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Ryan Tannehill 220.5 (-113) 9.5 (-113) - Derrick Henry - 86.5 (-113) 14.5 (-113)

More Chargers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Keenan Allen - - 73.5 (-113) Gerald Everett - - 30.5 (-113) Justin Herbert 286.5 (-113) - - Joshua Kelley - 49.5 (-113) - Mike Williams - - 61.5 (-113)

