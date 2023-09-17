Titans vs. Chargers: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tennessee Titans (0-1) play the Los Angeles Chargers (0-1) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, September 17, 2023.
Chargers and Titans betting insights and trends can be found in this article before they meet on Sunday.
Titans vs. Chargers Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- City: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Nissan Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Chargers
|2.5
|45.5
|-150
|+125
Titans vs. Chargers Betting Records & Stats
Tennessee Titans
- The Titans played three games last season that went over 45.5 combined points scored.
- Tennessee had a 42.3-point average over/under in its matchups last year, 3.2 fewer points than this game's point total.
- The Titans covered the spread eight times in 17 games last season.
- Last season, the Titans won three out of the 10 games in which they were the underdog.
- Tennessee had a record of 2-4 when it was set as an underdog of +125 or more by sportsbooks last season.
Los Angeles Chargers
- The Chargers' 17 games last season went over this contest's total of 45.5 points 10 times.
- Los Angeles' matchups last season had an average point total of 47.6, 2.1 more points than this game's over/under.
- Against the spread, the Chargers were 11-4-0 last season.
- The Chargers went 9-2 in games they were favored on the moneyline last season (winning 81.8% of those games).
- Los Angeles finished 4-2 last year (winning 66.7% of its games) when it played as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter.
Chargers vs. Titans Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Chargers
|23
|13
|22.6
|21
|47.6
|10
|Titans
|17.5
|28
|21.1
|14
|42.3
|3
Titans Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.3
|41.3
|43.2
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.5
|22.3
|24.4
|ATS Record
|8-6-0
|2-4-0
|6-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-12-0
|2-6-0
|3-6-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-3
|2-3
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-7
|1-2
|2-5
Chargers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|47.6
|48.6
|46.8
|Implied Team Total AVG
|26.3
|27.3
|25.7
|ATS Record
|11-4-0
|4-2-0
|7-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|7-9-1
|3-4-1
|4-5-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|9-2
|4-2
|5-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-5
|1-1
|0-4
