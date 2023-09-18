If you reside in Boone County, Arkansas and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

    • Boone County, Arkansas High School Football Games This Week

    Monday

    Harrison Senior High School at Farmington High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 18
    • Location: Farmington, AR
    • Conference: 4A - Region 1
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Harrison Senior High School at Farmington High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
    • Location: Farmington, AR
    • Conference: 4A - Region 1
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

