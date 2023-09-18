How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 18
Carlos Santana and the Milwaukee Brewers square off against Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Monday, at 7:45 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cardinals vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, September 18, 2023
- Time: 7:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals' 202 home runs rank ninth in Major League Baseball.
- St. Louis is 11th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .423 this season.
- The Cardinals rank 13th in MLB with a .252 team batting average.
- St. Louis has scored 677 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Cardinals are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking 10th with an OBP of .327.
- The Cardinals are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 10th with an average of 8.2 strikeouts per game.
- St. Louis averages just 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in the majors.
- St. Louis has pitched to a 4.73 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.
- Cardinals pitchers have a 1.455 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cardinals will hand the ball to Adam Wainwright (4-11) for his 21st start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw five innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- He has three quality starts in 20 chances this season.
- Wainwright has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has yet to finish an appearance without an earned run allowed this season.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/12/2023
|Orioles
|W 5-2
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|John Means
|9/13/2023
|Orioles
|W 1-0
|Away
|Drew Rom
|Kyle Gibson
|9/15/2023
|Phillies
|L 5-4
|Home
|Zack Thompson
|Aaron Nola
|9/16/2023
|Phillies
|L 6-1
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Ranger Suárez
|9/17/2023
|Phillies
|W 6-5
|Home
|Dakota Hudson
|Taijuan Walker
|9/18/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|Freddy Peralta
|9/19/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Drew Rom
|Adrian Houser
|9/20/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Zack Thompson
|Wade Miley
|9/21/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Corbin Burnes
|9/22/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Dakota Hudson
|Matt Waldron
|9/23/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Pedro Avila
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.